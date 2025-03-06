Party at the Warbird Hangar

Naval Aircraft Factory N3N "Yellow Peril"



The N3N was the last biplane to see service with the United States. Built by the Naval Air Factory, a Navy-run manufacturing complex, it was produced to replace the Consolidated NY-2s and -3s operated in the 1920s. The N3N would be the last mass-produced aircraft built by the Naval Air Factory.



The N3N was an equal span, metal and fabric biplane. One version was built with wheels and another as a floatplane with center float and wing mounted stabilizing floats. The prototype, the NAF XN#N-1 was flown in August of 1935. The first 158 being powered by a 220-hp Wright engine held in storage by the US Navy. An improved, US Navy-built Wright engine of 240-hp resulted in the creation of the XN3N-2 and XN3N-3 prototypes. After 1938, N3N-1s were gradually upgraded with the new engines. They served as primary trainers for the US Navy during World War II.