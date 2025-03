1983 Trek 630 Rebuild

Finished a vintage build on a classic bicycle (crank set featured last week). Rims made in Belgium, hubs made in France, frame tubing made in England, drivetrain made in Japan and the hole thing designed and built in Waterloo, Wisconsin, USA in 1983. It is the best of the best in its day for an everyday bicycle enthusiast. It rides, IMHO, much better than anything you can buy today. Restored to its nearly original glory and will be adopted by a local person who works for Trek.