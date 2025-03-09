Previous
Daylight Savings Sunset by jenorton
Daylight Savings Sunset

Not sure why we still mess with the clocks. It is not possible to save daylight. Clock time is just a number.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Jenny ace
I'm with you. Days get longer in the spring no matter what we do. Standard time year round!
March 10th, 2025  
