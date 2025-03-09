Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Daylight Savings Sunset
Not sure why we still mess with the clocks. It is not possible to save daylight. Clock time is just a number.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
1
1
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
9th March 2025 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Jenny
ace
I'm with you. Days get longer in the spring no matter what we do. Standard time year round!
March 10th, 2025
