79 / 365
Afternoon Rest in the Sun
Finally they say, something to rest on besides snow. So glad that the mule deer feel secure around our house. They lived here before us and we are visiting them! Sturdy buggers to.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
21% complete
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
15th March 2025 4:54pm
Flashback
View
ndao32
