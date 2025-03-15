Previous
Afternoon Rest in the Sun by jenorton
79 / 365

Afternoon Rest in the Sun

Finally they say, something to rest on besides snow. So glad that the mule deer feel secure around our house. They lived here before us and we are visiting them! Sturdy buggers to.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details

