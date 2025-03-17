Previous
End of a Grey Day by jenorton
81 / 365

End of a Grey Day

Power was out when I woke this morning. High winds must have blown something down. The rest of the day was black and white, even after the power was restored.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
