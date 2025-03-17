Sign up
Previous
81 / 365
End of a Grey Day
Power was out when I woke this morning. High winds must have blown something down. The rest of the day was black and white, even after the power was restored.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Views
0
365
Pixel 8 Pro
17th March 2025 8:02pm
