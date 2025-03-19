Previous
Fresh Snow by jenorton
83 / 365

Fresh Snow

The most recent snowfall of 15 inches has brought the season snowfall up to 392 inches at the ski resort, probably more up higher. Average snowpack year.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that's very pretty
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact