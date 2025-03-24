Previous
Sunset after a Long Day by jenorton
88 / 365

Sunset after a Long Day

Spent the entire day at a public meeting with county commissioners. The same dark politics are playing out at the local level. Depressing.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
