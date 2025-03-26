Previous
Last Ski Day? by jenorton
Last Ski Day?

Even though the snow depth is at 54 inches. The surface is rough and soft. The snow pack has dropped nearly a foot in the last week.
JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
