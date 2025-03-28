Previous
Roadway Tragedy by jenorton
Roadway Tragedy

After surviving winter, it ends like this. Breaks my heart. My friend saw this happen. Speeding motorist didn't even stop.
JENorton

Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
