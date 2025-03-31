Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
Lift Off
Gray crowned rosy finches are back in force waiting for the snow to clear out of the mountains
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
31st March 2025 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool!
April 1st, 2025
