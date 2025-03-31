Previous
Lift Off by jenorton
95 / 365

Lift Off

Gray crowned rosy finches are back in force waiting for the snow to clear out of the mountains
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Cool!
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact