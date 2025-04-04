Previous
Banded Black Rosy Finch by jenorton
Banded Black Rosy Finch

Don't often see banded birds at our feeder, especially in a flock of 100+ birds. I was able to make out most of the numbers on the USGS band so hopefully there will more to the story.
4th April 2025

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
