Banded Black Rosy Finch
Don't often see banded birds at our feeder, especially in a flock of 100+ birds. I was able to make out most of the numbers on the USGS band so hopefully there will more to the story.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
4th April 2025 10:45am
Tags
bird
