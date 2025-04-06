Sign up
101 / 365
Walk in the Park
Walked about 10 miles today between Taggart and Jenny Lake, Grand Teton NP. Road is clear of snow and closed to cars. Glorious day, no wind and warm.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
JENorton
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
101
Tags
mountain
Pauline
ace
Beautiful
April 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
