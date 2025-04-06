Previous
Walk in the Park by jenorton
101 / 365

Walk in the Park

Walked about 10 miles today between Taggart and Jenny Lake, Grand Teton NP. Road is clear of snow and closed to cars. Glorious day, no wind and warm.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pauline ace
Beautiful
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact