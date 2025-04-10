Sign up
Eye Exam
Annual eye exam today. Aging but still functional. These medical devices are somewhat intimidating. State of the art but has a medieval aura.
10th April 2025
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
365
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
10th April 2025 9:51am
