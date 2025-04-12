Previous
American Kestrel by jenorton
American Kestrel

While enjoying coffee this morning this one was enjoying a rodent. A tall pole in the backyard has been our best defense against rodents.
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
