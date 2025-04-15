Previous
Spring Beauty by jenorton
Spring Beauty

First wild flower of the season. Saw a bear today too but, it scurried away before I got my camera out.
JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
