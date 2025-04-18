Sign up
113 / 365
Unita Ground Squirrel
This guy was dodging red tail hawks all day today. Last year I think the hawks won. This guy must be a survivor.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th April 2025 1:23pm
