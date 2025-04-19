Previous
Vintage Derailleur by jenorton
114 / 365

Vintage Derailleur

Suntour, inventor of the slant parallelogram, which modern bikes depend of for derailing chains to enable a wide range of gear ratios at the flick of a lever. This an example of an early version of a rear derailleur.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact