Vintage Derailleur
Suntour, inventor of the slant parallelogram, which modern bikes depend of for derailing chains to enable a wide range of gear ratios at the flick of a lever. This an example of an early version of a rear derailleur.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
19th April 2025 4:02pm
