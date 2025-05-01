Sign up
126 / 365
Cribbage Night
Just a friendly game of whit and luck
1st May 2025
1st May 25
1
0
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
136
photos
21
followers
9
following
34% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
1st May 2025 7:37pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's something I've never played!
May 2nd, 2025
