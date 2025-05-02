Sign up
Previous
127 / 365
After Dinner Glow
The fox are gorging on ground squirrels. This one in between winter and summer outfits takes a break in the setting sun.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
1
0
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
137
photos
21
followers
9
following
34% complete
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
2nd May 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot! I am sad that I haven't seen any foxes, especially the kits this spring.
May 3rd, 2025
