New Project by jenorton
New Project

An early 1990s Mtn bike. A Japanese bicycle brand Asahi. A classic. Fairy banged up but has good "bones". Has "bull moose" handlebars which have become a collectors item.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

JENorton

Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
