129 / 365
Grand in a Storm
A quick storm rolled in this afternoon. Glad the snow stayed up in the mountains.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
139
photos
21
followers
9
following
35% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th May 2025 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
