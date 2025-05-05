Previous
Spirit of USA by jenorton
Spirit of USA

Torn, twisted and faded is what we become when all we focus on as a nation is differences. A divided nation is easiest to deceive. As a military veteran I am saddened by what this country has become.
JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
