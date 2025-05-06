Sign up
131 / 365
Winter had one more message
Four inches of new snow on top of new green grass
6th May 2025
6th May 25
1
1
JENorton
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
141
photos
21
followers
9
following
35% complete
131
1
1
1
365
Pixel 8 Pro
6th May 2025 7:08am
Jenny
Oh no!! I guess winter is over when winter says so.
May 6th, 2025
