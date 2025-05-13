Previous
Happy Meal by jenorton
Happy Meal

This fox grabbed a ground squirrel with ease. It dashed of to the hedge to eat in peace.
13th May 2025

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
