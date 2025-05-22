Previous
Bullock's Oriole by jenorton
Bullock's Oriole

First sighting of the season.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
KV ace
Beautiful.
May 22nd, 2025  
