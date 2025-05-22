Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Bullock's Oriole
First sighting of the season.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Photo Details
KV
ace
Beautiful.
May 22nd, 2025
