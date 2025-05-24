Previous
Seedy Sunset by jenorton
149 / 365

Seedy Sunset

Bountiful crop of dandelions this year. While cursed by many they are important early food source for bees. The ground squirrels love them and the fox eats 3 or 4 squirrels a day. Could we are growing foxes in our yard.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
