149 / 365
Seedy Sunset
Bountiful crop of dandelions this year. While cursed by many they are important early food source for bees. The ground squirrels love them and the fox eats 3 or 4 squirrels a day. Could we are growing foxes in our yard.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
