Cat Yoga by jenorton
Cat Yoga

This is where our cat spends more than have the day. I suppose when you are curled up in a ball most of the time if feels good to stretch a bit.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
