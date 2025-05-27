Previous
Cottonwood Giants by jenorton
Cottonwood Giants

There is something about the feeling of security when resting at the base of giants trees. I appreciated this feeling today while out of a bike ride.
JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details

