155 / 365
Up Close
The fox discovered the squirrel colony living under the shed. Goodbye squirrels.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th May 2025 5:48pm
Tags
fox
