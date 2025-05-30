Previous
Up Close by jenorton
155 / 365

Up Close

The fox discovered the squirrel colony living under the shed. Goodbye squirrels.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact