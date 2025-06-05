Sign up
Previous
161 / 365
Fairy Slipper
Calypso bulbosa is the only specie in the Calypso genus of orchids. Not particularly rare but often overlooked during wildflower season. We set out on a hike today specifically to find these tiny forest beauties which bloom in June
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
JENorton
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Views
0
365
Pixel 8 Pro
5th June 2025 11:14am
flower
,
orchid
