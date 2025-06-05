Previous
Fairy Slipper by jenorton
Fairy Slipper

Calypso bulbosa is the only specie in the Calypso genus of orchids. Not particularly rare but often overlooked during wildflower season. We set out on a hike today specifically to find these tiny forest beauties which bloom in June
