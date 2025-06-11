Start of Something Big

Verbascum thapsus, more commonly known as mullein, is a member of the snapdragon family. It’s considered a weed by some and a godsend by others. It can grow up to 8 feet tall in the right conditions but is typically 4 ft tall in the Rocky Mtn West



Mullein grows in the United States but originated in Europe, Asia and North Africa, and Dr. Khan says different parts of the plant have different beneficial properties. Native Americans and colonists used it for various medicinal purposes, from helping with coughs and breathing to healing wounds.



They used to:



Smoke the leaves.

Make a cough syrup out of boiled roots.

Apply the leaves in a paste to the skin.

Rub the leaves over inflamed skin.