171 / 365
Morning Ride
My favorite climb up to the ski resort. Very little traffic and lots of wildlife.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
186
photos
22
followers
10
following
46% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
15th June 2025 7:26am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shadow
,
bike
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful view!
June 15th, 2025
