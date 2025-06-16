Sign up
Previous
172 / 365
Dinner Guest
Our cat never sits on the dining table, well unless Bucky shows up for dinner. Bucky arrived for the all you can eat dogwood salad.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
2
2
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
188
photos
22
followers
10
following
47% complete
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
167
168
10
169
170
171
6
172
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
16th June 2025 2:50pm
Tags
deer
Dave
ace
I'm sure the cat was excited to see him. Terrific shot.
June 16th, 2025
KV
ace
What a cool shot.
June 16th, 2025
