Previous
Dinner Guest by jenorton
172 / 365

Dinner Guest

Our cat never sits on the dining table, well unless Bucky shows up for dinner. Bucky arrived for the all you can eat dogwood salad.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
I'm sure the cat was excited to see him. Terrific shot.
June 16th, 2025  
KV ace
What a cool shot.
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact