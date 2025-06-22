Previous
Summer Snow by jenorton
Summer Snow

The clouds peeled back to reveal new snow in the mountains. Snow is in the forecast tonight for the valley. No heatwave here
22nd June 2025

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details

