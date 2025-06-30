Previous
Morning Hike
Morning Hike

Hiked up the north side of Fred's Mtn to the summit this morning. Glorious summer day
30th June 2025

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
