Grand Teton Canal by jenorton
188 / 365

Grand Teton Canal

Water fresh from the mountains, bound for barley and potato crops.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Nice!
July 3rd, 2025  
