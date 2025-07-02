Sign up
188 / 365
Grand Teton Canal
Water fresh from the mountains, bound for barley and potato crops.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
1
1
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
51% complete
Tags
water
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Nice!
July 3rd, 2025
