192 / 365
Mama Marmot
On high alert as we passed by her den at 10,000ft
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
JENorton
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Tags
marmot
Kerry McCarthy
Wonderful!
July 6th, 2025
Suzanne
How wonderful. Not an animal we have here so really intriguing
July 6th, 2025
