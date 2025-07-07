Previous
Garden Beauty by jenorton
193 / 365

Garden Beauty

The evening light on this flower caught my eye. Golden hour light.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact