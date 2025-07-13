Sign up
Mountain View
View of the west side of the Tetons from the top of Fred's Mtn. Nice hike this morning.
13th July 2025
JENorton
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Tags
mountain
