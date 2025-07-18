Previous
Grooming Fawns by jenorton
Grooming Fawns

Practicing their lessons of becoming a social mule deer
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
