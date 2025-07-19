Previous
Fly Foolery by jenorton
Fly Foolery

This one tried to bite me. A picture shortly before it got a terminal swot.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice edit and glad that he didn't bite you.
July 20th, 2025  
