Previous
215 / 365
Blueberry Picking
Time spent picking berries is not subtracted from ones lifespan.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
58% complete
215
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
29th July 2025 10:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
blueberry
