Vacation Over by jenorton
219 / 365

Vacation Over

20 hours of traveling today. Whew!
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
60% complete

