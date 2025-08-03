Previous
Morning Flight by jenorton
220 / 365

Morning Flight

These things sound like fire breathing dragons when they fly close by.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
When you're up in the sky inside one and others are flying around it sounds like they are talking to each other.
August 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact