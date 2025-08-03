Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
220 / 365
Morning Flight
These things sound like fire breathing dragons when they fly close by.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
239
photos
22
followers
10
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2025 6:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balloon
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
When you're up in the sky inside one and others are flying around it sounds like they are talking to each other.
August 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close