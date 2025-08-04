Previous
Hopper by jenorton
221 / 365

Hopper

Lots of grasshoppers in the raspberry patch today. Tough to capture with a camera.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
