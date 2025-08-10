Previous
White Crowned Sparrow by jenorton
227 / 365

White Crowned Sparrow

One of many birds we saw on our hike today. Seeds and berries are plentiful. Huckleberries were still available.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact