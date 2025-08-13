Previous
Deck Diner by jenorton
230 / 365

Deck Diner

The hairy pine border. Not sure if it was plan to eat our deck boards or just passing through. Hope the later
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact