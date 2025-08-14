Sign up
231 / 365
A Short Rest on the Trail
Great start to the day. Long walk in the forest.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
JENorton
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
63% complete
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Views
2
1
365
Pixel 8 Pro
14th August 2025 8:42am
hiking
