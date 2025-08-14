Previous
A Short Rest on the Trail by jenorton
231 / 365

A Short Rest on the Trail

Great start to the day. Long walk in the forest.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

JENorton

Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
