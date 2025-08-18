Previous
Blue-eyed Darner by jenorton
Blue-eyed Darner

One of nature's marvels, has 360 degree vision and can process visual information more than 3 times faster than humans.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
