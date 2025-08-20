Previous
Seven Spotted Lady Bug by jenorton
237 / 365

Seven Spotted Lady Bug

Spent a good part of the day with a local botanist. That didn't stop me from finding insects
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Nice capture!
August 21st, 2025  
