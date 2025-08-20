Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
Seven Spotted Lady Bug
Spent a good part of the day with a local botanist. That didn't stop me from finding insects
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
1
1
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
256
photos
22
followers
10
following
64% complete
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
20th August 2025 4:58pm
Tags
insect
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Nice capture!
August 21st, 2025
